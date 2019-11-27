Highs Winds Down Trees, Cut Power on Thanksgiving

Powerful winds took down trees and disrupted power across the D.C. area on Thanksgiving.

A large tree toppled in Alexandria, Virginia, knocking down power line transformers on Russell Road. More than 10,000 Dominion Energy customers in Northern Virginia were without power at the outage peek Thursday morning.

Some complained on social media that their Thanksgiving dinner was in jeopardy. One Virginia family without power invited News4 to see how they pulled it off by roasting their turkey on a grill and powered their fridge with a generator.

"We're kind of going back to the old Pilgrim [way]," Gregory Swedo said.

Overnight, other downed trees were also reported in Burdette Road in Montgomery County and Reservoir Road in D.C.

A wind advisory was in effect through Thursday afternoon.

Farther west — around the Interstate 81 corridor and into West Virginia — a wind warning was in effect.

The wind should die down Thursday evening.

Black Friday

The weather is set to settle down — temporarily — after you've eaten your turkey and potatoes. Friday is expected to be the nicest day of the long holiday weekend.

Late-night or early-morning shoppers will want to bundle up for temps in the 30s. The afternoon is expected to be sunny with temps rising into the upper 40s.

Saturday

A storm system will move into the area later in the day. Most of the day looks to be dry with highs in the low-to-mid 40s, but widespread rain is expected closer to sunset.

Sleet is possible as the temperature drops.

In far western Maryland and into Pennsylvania, a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is possible.

Sunday

Continued rain on Sunday could slow travel. Temperatures will reach highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday night into Monday, those living in northern Montgomery County and counties along the Mason-Dixon line could see some snow showers along with the rain.