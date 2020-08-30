DC Area to See Pleasant Sunday Before Humidity, Rain Chances Return

The D.C. area is set to see a gorgeous Sunday with high temperatures in the low 80s, Storm Team4 says. Then the humidity and chances of rain are expected to return.

Sunday will have a high of 83 degrees and be sunny and dry. It’s a good day for brunch outside or yardwork, Storm Team4’s Lauryn Ricketts said.

It's shaping up to a beautiful & comfortable day across the region with temps starting this AM in the 60s! We are headed into the lower 80s today with full sunshine and low humidity. No rain today (that chance returns tomorrow)...let's talk about it all morning on @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/AK1HpVrMr3 — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) August 30, 2020

There’s still a flood warning in effect in northwestern Charles County after previous rain. Go here to see all weather alerts.

Sunday’s weather is just a “one-day special,” Ricketts said. The humidity will start to return Monday and there’s a chance of rain. The high on Monday will be in the high 70s.

Rain is in the forecast for Monday, and then scattered thunderstorms on Tuesday. Wednesday is set to be clear, then scattered storms return Thursday through Saturday. Sunday and Monday, which is Labor Day, are set to be dry.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.