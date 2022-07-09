weather alert

DC Area Braces for Flooding, More Rain

Rain will continue until the evening and more flood warnings are expected this afternoon. Water on roadways will continue to impact travel in low-lying areas.

By Storm Team4

Storm Team4 declared a Weather Alert day due to flooding conditions and rains led to flood warnings earlier Saturday throughout the D.C. area.

The D.C. Beltway experienced flooding near vulnerable streams and creeks, Storm Team4 meteorologist Ryan Miller tweeted.

Though severe weather alerts have expired for the time being, rain will continue until the evening and more flood warnings are expected this afternoon. Water on roadways will continue to impact travel in low-lying areas.

"Always, if you encounter high water, turn around don't drown," Miller wrote.

In Arlington County, nearly 1.4 billion gallons of rain have fallen with more to come later in the day.

"We have picked up a months worth of rain in many locations," Miller said

After the storms, dryer air will move in allowing the area to recover from the storms. The temperatures will turn hot as well.

Sunday brings decreasing cloud coverage with highs shooting back into the 80s. The week will begin with plenty of sunshine, and highs return to the low 90s.

The next storm chance returns Wednesday afternoon.

