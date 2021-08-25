DC Air Quality Alert: Code Orange Expected Amid High Heat

An air quality alert is in effect in the Washington, D.C., area Wednesday and sensitive groups are warned to limit time outside.

The air quality index is set to be downgraded to code orange due to pollution.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Pollution coupled with high heat could affect sensitive groups including children, the elderly and people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases.

The heat index could reach 100° amid high humidity and temperatures in the low to mid-90s. The air quality alert affects the D.C. and Baltimore metro areas; here's a full list of weather alerts.

You may notice the low air quality. But the general public is not likely to be strongly affected, The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (MWCOG) said.

Staying inside when possible is the best way to avoid pollution, MWCOG said.

There’s about a 30% chance of some thunderstorms Wednesday, but those are most likely west of the D.C. area.

The D.C. area will stay hot and humid this week, with temps in the 90s expected at least through Saturday.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast