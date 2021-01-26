Wintry Mix Leaves Icy Conditions in DC Area; Some Schools Close, Delay

What to Know Wet, cold weather with some rain and snow is set to continue Tuesday morning in the D.C. area, causing some slick roads.

Some school districts in Virginia have canceled classes or will start on a two-hour delay.

Stay with Storm Team4 for updates.

A wintry mix of light rain and wet snow will continue Tuesday morning in the D.C. area, causing slick roads and iciness. Some school districts have delayed or canceled classes.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia were inundated with freezing rain and sleet overnight, although the snow totals we were expecting didn't materialize.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Patchy ice and freezing rain or mist are possible until about mid-morning and much of the D.C. area is under a winter weather advisory. Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert day.

With temperatures hovering around freezing, some icy spots on the roads are possible early Tuesday. Watch out for untreated side roads or sidewalks, in particular. Any spot that looks wet could be slippery, hazardous ice, Storm Team4 says.

Several crashes were reported around the D.C. area amid inclement weather, including a multiple-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate 95 near Maryland Route 32. However, hundreds of trucks have been deployed to treat roads.

Cold, cloudy and wet weather will turn to all rain this afternoon as temperatures rise to around 35°- 40°, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

Areas of fog and drizzle are possible overnight. Be aware for potential icy patches on Wednesday morning.

Storm Team4 is tracking another chance for rain and snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but that’s expected to have a larger impact south of Richmond and in Virginia's Tidewater region, Bell said .

Closures, Delays in DC Area

Clarke County Schools, Culpeper County Schools, Shenandoah County Schools and Winchester Public Schools will close Tuesday.

Frederick, Maryland, schools will offer only virtual learning, Buildings won't open to students who use them for internet access.

Loudoun and Prince William schools will have a two-hour delay on in-person and virtual learning Tuesday. Fauquier County Public Schools say they will operate on a two-hour delay.

The federal government will allow for unscheduled leave or telework, as will Prince William County.

Here’s a full list of school closures and delays.

Stay with NBC Washington and Storm Team4 for updates.