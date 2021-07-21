Code Orange Air Quality Wednesday; Thunderstorms Possible in DC Area

Smoke from wildfires out west is expected to lower the D.C. area’s air quality to code orange on Wednesday before potential strong to severe thunderstorms.

The haze seen in the skies on Tuesday will be back but with a more significant impact on air quality, the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The air quality is expected to be downgraded Wednesday from code yellow to code orange, which means the air could be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Children and adults with heart or respiratory concerns may want to limit time outside.

Most people wouldn’t be affected, but it’s not an ideal day for outdoor workouts.

The pollution is set to be pushed out by a system that could bring strong to severe storms into the D.C. area amid highs in the 90s.

Thunderstorms are possible from 3 to 9 p.m. Overall, there's a 30-40% chance for storms.

Any storms are set to clear out Wednesday night. Thursday and Friday will be a summer treat of cooler and less humid days with highs in the 80s.

Saturday will be the better half of the weekend with only a small chance of a late afternoon storm or two.

Rain chances will increase on Sunday into Monday as temperatures get close to 90° once again.