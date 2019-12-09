Snow, Slick Spots During DC’s Morning Commute

Snow, rain and cold air raced into the D.C. area overnight, forcing some school districts to open on a two-hour delay, Storm Team4 said.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says many areas got enough snow to whiten the ground but there were very few reports of more than an inch or two.

Public schools in areas including Fauquier, Prince William, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties were set to open two hours late Wednesday. Stafford County cancelled morning kindergarten. Here is a full list of school closures and delays.

A winter weather advisory for areas north and west of D.C. expired at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Most roads should be OK as temperatures remain above freezing, but drivers can expect some slick spots. The area of greatest concern for slippery travel was a line from Winchester to Leesburg, Virginia, to Gaithersburg, Maryland, to Baltimore.

Skies were beginning to clear out by mid-morning Wednesday and should dry out the roads. Afternoon highs will be around 40°, although northwest winds will keep wind chills near freezing all afternoon.

Sunshine making a quick return today and will last through Thursday too. Sunny, yes. Mild, no! Afternoon highs around 40° today and tomorrow. As you can see, rain is expected to return Friday afternoon. Booo. pic.twitter.com/QxrEgtrdi1 — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) December 11, 2019

We'll need the sun and the breeze to dry the roads as much as possible because, with clear skies and light winds Wednesday night, we can expect a hard freeze Thursday morning.

Thursday's temperatures will start in the low to mid 20s and will only recover to the mid to upper 30s in the afternoon.

The dry weather won't last long. Our next storm arrives on Friday afternoon, and this one will be a cold rain from start to finish. Rain is likely to spread over the area by early Friday afternoon, and a steady rain is likely from Friday evening into late Saturday morning, with temperatures in the low 40s. That rain will taper to occasional showers by Saturday evening.

Rain chances will fall from 80% on Saturday to only 30% on Sunday.