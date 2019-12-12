Winter Weather Advisories to Be Followed by Cold, Heavy Rain

The weekend is off to a cold, cloudy and rainy start, even as freezing rain that forced school closures and delays tapers off.

Patchy light freezing rain is possible into the early afternoon, the National Weather Service says.

Winter weather advisories are in effect for the Shenandoah Valley and counties along the I-81 corridor, including northern Fauquier and western Loudoun counties in Virginia and Frederick and Washington counties in Maryland.

Schools in Loudoun, Fauquier, Rappahannock and Warren counties closed Friday as freezing rain and sleet threatened areas north and west of the Beltway. Bridges, overpasses and handrails iced over but there were no reports of major weather troubles on the roads.

Here's a full list of weather alerts.

WEATHER ALERT: Winter weather advisory for areas along and West of the Blue Ridge. If driving along I-81 through the Shenandoah Valley be alert for periods of sleet and/or freezing rain. Bridges and overpasses will ice up first. Forecast coming up on NBC4. pic.twitter.com/0xpj2cIZQH — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) December 13, 2019

The wedge of sub-freezing air is on its way out but showery weather will stick around. Heavy, steady rain will move into the D.C. area around 9-10 p.m. and stick around until sunrise on Saturday.

The rain will taper off to a drizzle by Saturday afternoon, and we'll get a brief break from the nasty weather Sunday. A wintry mix is possible on Monday.