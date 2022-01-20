DC Area Braces For Up to 2 Inches of Snow, Then Coldest Wind in 3 Years

The D.C. area is bracing for its third snowfall of the year and a bitter cold Thursday night, when windchill temperatures are expected to drop below the teens around the region.

Storm Team4 declared a Weather Alert, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the District, most Northern Virginia counties and Maryland counties like Prince George’s, Montgomery, Anne Arundel and others.

The advisory starts at 4 a.m. in Frederick County, Maryland, and Loudoun County and parts of Fauquier County in Virginia. Go here for a full list.

Thursday’s storm is going to be a challenge for road crews just as the morning commute picks up. News4’s Shomari Stone reports on residents' last-minute preparations taking place overnight.

Federal agencies in the D.C. area will open on a two-hour delay Thursday with the option of allowing unscheduled leave/telework. D.C. government, however, will open on time, Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

Several school systems in the area have announced they are closed, delayed or doing virtual learning. Here's a full list of school closures and delays.

The Timeline (And How it Effects Your Morning Commute)

Before 7 a.m.: About half an inch of rainfall, which started late Wednesday night, is expected to melt the snow leftover from the last storm. That means roads will be mostly just wet–until snow starts to fall.

Around 7 or 8 a.m.: It's snowing, but Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer says above-freezing temperatures will likely prevent significant accumulation on roadways and melt it on contact. Grass, cars and untreated surfaces could see up to 2 inches.

Since it will be raining overnight, road crews will have limited options for pretreating roads. This, combined with the fact that snowplows would be stuck in the morning rush hour, could lead to a very slow commute, and things could get slippery.

The heaviest snow could fall around 8 a.m.

By noon: The snow moves out, except for a few possible showers in southern parts of the region.

How Much Snow Could We Get Thursday? Here Are Potential Snow Totals

Bitter cold and bone-dry air from the Arctic will limit snowfall potential, Storm Team4 says.

Snow accumulations are expected to be around 1 inch but could approach 2 inches during the 6 to 10 a.m. window.

Here are the snowfall odds predicted by Storm Team4:

80% chance for at least an inch of snow

50% chance for 2 inches of snow

10% chance for 3 inches of snow or more

Future Forecast

Breezy, arctic air will settle in for the rest of Thursday. Temperatures will start in the 30s, but drop into the 20s in many areas and windchills will fall into the teens as the day goes on.

Friday and Saturday will be below freezing. Windchills on Friday morning could be near 0° in some spots as the coldest air in nearly three years moves in. The high Friday will be a frigid 26°.

A winter storm previously expected on Saturday will skirt our area. The next storm chance we'll see will be on Tuesday.