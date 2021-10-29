Alexandria, Arlington, DC Waterfront Communities Brace for Coastal Flooding

Low-lying areas such as Old Town Alexandria and The Wharf’s fish market are preparing Friday for a rush of water during high tides.

It could be the biggest tidal flooding since storm Isabel in 2003, the National Weather Service warned.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Old Town Alexandria was dealing with high water about 6 a.m. Friday as the Potomac River crept over its banks and up King Street. Many doors were barricaded with sandbags.

Alexandria will pass out free sandbags to residents and businesses Friday at 133 S. Quaker Lane from 7 to 9 a.m. The city also posted these tips for protecting property with sandbags.

King St flooded in Old Town #Alexandria pic.twitter.com/EfTOy2NuP8 — Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) October 29, 2021

There was flurry of activity along Georgetown’s waterfront as workers installed walls and moved outside furniture and decor in anticipation of the floods.

“I’m a little worried,” said Anthony Lopez, who manages Nick’s Riverside Grill. “Want to make sure everyone has a safe weekend.”

Business owners told News4’s Shomari Stone that they were hoping to make a lot of money during Halloween weekend, especially after the pandemic. But they worry the weather will dampen the fun.

Heavy rain and strong winds are in Friday's forecast. News4's Shomari Stone reports on how the region is preparing for the risk of flooding.

D.C. Homeland Security & Emergency Management said that roads and sidewalks could flood, impacting commutes.

High tides will be in the 3 p.m. and 3 a.m. hours, the National Weather Service says. Friday afternoon and Saturday morning are expected to be the highest.

A coastal flood warning is in effect for D.C., Arlington County and Alexandria until 8 a.m. Sunday.

Areas along the shoreline could see tides up to 4 feet above normal, and heavy rain rolling over the D.C. area could make flooding issues worse and more widespread, Storm Team4 says.

Any flood-prone area is at risk Friday.

The National Weather Service warned that these areas are likely to see high water:

Much of East Potomac Park

Navy Yard

King Street in Alexandria

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling marina

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.