weather alert

Alexandria, Arlington, DC Waterfront Communities Brace for Coastal Flooding

The D.C. area could see the most significant tidal flooding since storm Isabel in 2003, the National Weather Service warned.

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Low-lying areas such as Old Town Alexandria and The Wharf’s fish market are preparing Friday for a rush of water during high tides.

It could be the biggest tidal flooding since storm Isabel in 2003, the National Weather Service warned.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

weather alert 2 hours ago

Significant Tidal Flooding, Heavy Rain to Swamp DC Area

road rage shooting 8 hours ago

NBA Star's Nephew Convicted in Road Rage Shooting That Injured 2 Teens

Old Town Alexandria was dealing with high water about 6 a.m. Friday as the Potomac River crept over its banks and up King Street. Many doors were barricaded with sandbags.

Alexandria will pass out free sandbags to residents and businesses Friday at 133 S. Quaker Lane from 7 to 9 a.m. The city also posted these tips for protecting property with sandbags.

There was flurry of activity along Georgetown’s waterfront as workers installed walls and moved outside furniture and decor in anticipation of the floods.

“I’m a little worried,” said Anthony Lopez, who manages Nick’s Riverside Grill. “Want to make sure everyone has a safe weekend.”

Business owners told News4’s Shomari Stone that they were hoping to make a lot of money during Halloween weekend, especially after the pandemic. But they worry the weather will dampen the fun.

Heavy rain and strong winds are in Friday's forecast. News4's Shomari Stone reports on how the region is preparing for the risk of flooding.

D.C. Homeland Security & Emergency Management said that roads and sidewalks could flood, impacting commutes.

High tides will be in the 3 p.m. and 3 a.m. hours, the National Weather Service says. Friday afternoon and Saturday morning are expected to be the highest.

A coastal flood warning is in effect for D.C., Arlington County and Alexandria until 8 a.m. Sunday.

Areas along the shoreline could see tides up to 4 feet above normal, and heavy rain rolling over the D.C. area could make flooding issues worse and more widespread, Storm Team4 says.

Any flood-prone area is at risk Friday.

The National Weather Service warned that these areas are likely to see high water:

  • Much of East Potomac Park
  • Navy Yard
  • King Street in Alexandria
  • Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling marina

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.

This article tagged under:

weather alertAlexandriaold town alexandria
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us