After Deluge, DC Area Gets Taste of Fall, Nice Labor Day Weekend

September marks the start of meteorological autumn, and after Wednesday’s severe storms, the weather has a treat for anyone who’s a huge fan of fall.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida spun off damaging tornadoes in Maryland. Flash floods destroyed homes, swept cars away and inundated a dozen apartments in Rockville where a 19-year-old was found dead and another person remains unaccounted for.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Watch out for lingering floods on roads or fallen trees on roads Thursday — but otherwise, the forecast is looking good.

The storms are done with D.C., making way for sunshine and nice weather.

Highs will be around 78° on Thursday — several degrees cooler than the early September average.

Expect it to be breezy at times. Sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the 70s will make it worth getting outside.

Wind will die down Thursday night, then most areas will see a big cool down.

D.C. has not been below 60° since June 23 — but should get there on Friday morning.

Labor Day Weekend Forecast for the D.C. Area

Saturday is looking like a great day to get outside: It will be mostly sunny and not too humid with highs around 75° to 80°.

Sunday is forecast to be more humid with a 30% chance of showers. Highs will be in the high 70s to low 80s.

Monday and Tuesday both look sunny and warm with highs back in the low to mid-80s.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast and download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.