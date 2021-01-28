Accumulating Snow Possible Sunday, Monday in DC Area

What to Know Bundle up Thursday and Friday: It's looking sunny and windy with afternoon chills in the low to mid-20s.

Sunday has a 70% chance of rain and snow from morning through evening, depending on how cold it is.

It's too early to predict total rain or snowfall, but expect widespread impacts on schools and travel by Monday morning.

D.C.-area snow fanatics may finally get the accumulations they’ve been hoping for on Sunday and Monday, but first, we’re going to withstand some frigid wind chills.

On Sunday, there’s a 70% chance of rain and snow — but the type of precipitation depends on how low temperatures go, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says.

"Snow lovers, I remain cautiously optimistic," Bell said.

Some Virginia residents south of D.C. got a taste of snow with a few morning flurries Thursday.

Those flurries will pass, leaving the D.C. area with wind and frigid chills in the 20s. Friday is looking similarly cold and windy.

Saturday will be cold and dry with highs around 32° to 37° and some sun early in the day.

On Sunday, it remains to be seen if we can stay cold enough for significant snow accumulation. If not, D.C., Maryland and Virginia could be in for a soggy day.

Light snow is possible before noon. During the afternoon, most of the D.C. area will likely get up to 36°, which would lead to snow mixing with or changing to rain.

On Sunday night, temperatures should drop a few degrees and lead to mostly snow again.

It is still too early to pinpoint amounts, but all indications point to enough snowfall and rain by Monday morning to have fairly widespread impacts for commuters, schools and travelers.

But throughout Monday, it’s looking more rainy than snowy in the D.C. area.

Storm Team4 will get a clearer picture of D.C., Maryland and Virginia weather through the weekend.

