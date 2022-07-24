6,500+ Residents Without Power in Montgomery County After Outage Caused by Animal Contact

More than 6,500 residents are without power in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday, the hottest day of the year.

The Potomac Edison energy company says animal contact with electrical equipment caused the outage and crews are working to restore it, but it’s been more than four hours since the lights went out.

“They think they’ll have it back on by about 11 p.m., which is a little bit concerning because we have food in the freezer. Food in the fridge,” resident Steve Wilson said. “And just, you know, normal discomfort, but it’s a first world problem so I’m not complaining too much.”

Residents who spoke to News4 said their power has been out since around 2 p.m. and though they’re frustrated, they’re doing what they can to stay cool and make sure their food doesn’t spoil.

“I took the stuff that was particularly sensitive after about two hours and I put it into a separate cooler that it will stay – you know it’s a smaller space -- and I didn’t open my freezer anymore other than to get out the ice packs…so I’m doing fine. I’m doing fine,” one resident, Cornelia, said.

A spokesperson for FirstEnergy, of which Potomac Energy is a subsidiary, said the repairs are being made at the Fairhill substation. They added that the company couldn't confirm the exact type of animal that caused the outage, except that it was similar in size to a squirrel.

At the intersection of Ridge Road and Observation Drive, traffic lights went out and cars stopped to go one by one.

Several businesses in a nearby shopping center were also without power, including a PetSmart. A worker there said they’re doing their best to keep the store cool for the animals, using portable fans and staying closed to keep the warm air out.

Heat Safety Tips

A heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for our entire area from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Montgomery County declared a hyperthermia alert; here's where to find resources.

Intense heat can quickly become dangerous. Keep an eye on people vulnerable groups including newborns, infants, children and the elderly.

“Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year,” the National Weather Service says.

To stay safe in the heat, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, or move them to the cooler morning hours. Stay hydrated, opting for water and sports drinks over sugary beverages. Take shade breaks. Know the signs of heat-related illness.

Never leave a pet or kids alone in a parked car. Temperatures in cars can rise to lethal levels within minutes, even with the windows cracked, according to KidsandCars.org.

Wearing loose, light-colored clothing can also help you stay cool.

Spray parks and public pools are another way to cool down. Pools are open throughout the region, and some have extended hours.