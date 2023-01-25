Weather Alert: Wintry Mix Possible North & West of DC; Rain to Soak Metro Area

Gear up for cold, soggy weather in the Washington, D.C., area on Thursday.

Rain will soak the region into the evening, and some wet snow is expected in areas to the north and west such as Leesburg, Virginia and Frederick, Maryland.

In the metro area, rain chances will rise throughout the morning, and there's a 100% chance for rain after noon.

Public schools will be closed in Berkeley and Jefferson counties, West Virginia, and Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah and Warren counties plus Winchester, Virginia on Wednesday. Here's a full list of school closures.

How Much Snow Could Fall in Maryland and Virginia?

A period of wet snow is expected Wednesday morning for areas north and west of the Beltway. Upper Montgomery and Loudoun counties are in the zone that could see some snowflakes.

Snow may begin at about 8:30 or 9 a.m. It won't add up to much — there's less than a 20% chance for an inch of snow. But roads may get slushy for a few hours. There may be some accumulation on grass, trees and rooftops.

Frederick, Maryland, Frederick, Virginia, and areas along the Interstate 81 corridor are under a winter weather advisory until 4 p.m. Wednesday. Storm Team4 says there's about an 80% chance for an inch of snow or more in this area.

Even for those areas that do see some wet snow, the precipitation will shift to all rain by 2 p.m.

Wednesday Forecast for the D.C. Metro Area

Closer to D.C., it will be too warm for snow. Temperatures will be in the 40s most of the day.

Rain will continue into the early parts of the evening for the entire region. Rainfall could be moderate to heavy at times, especially in the afternoon. Precipitation may total a half-inch or more.

What to Expect for Thursday and the Weekend

The wet weather system is coming in with mild air, so there’s no concern about wet roads freezing overnight.

Sunshine will return Thursday along with gusty winds, so it will feel quite cold even with highs in the mid- to upper 40s.

A steady breeze will stick around Friday, but Saturday and Sunday will be milder with highs about 50°.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.