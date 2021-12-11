Weather Alert: Powerful Winds, Isolated Storms to Strike DC Area

Powerful winds and some isolated storms are expected in the Washington, D.C., area Saturday, along with potentially record-breaking warm temperatures.

Winds gusting up to 55 mph could topple trees and cause power outages, Storm Team4 says.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A wind advisory is in effect for the D.C. area from 4 p.m. until 1 a.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service says. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

Saturday will be very warm with highs near 70°. Enjoy the mild air early in the day when it’s dry and less windy.

Winds are expected to pick up in the afternoon and continue overnight.

A few showers are possible in the mid-afternoon.

The strongest winds are expected Saturday evening, coupled with the chance for isolated storms.

Strong winds will likely have the biggest impact because these storms won’t drop a deluge of rain, Storm Team4 says. The D.C. area will likely dry out again by 10 p.m.

The D.C. area is not at risk for an outbreak of deadly severe weather comparable to the storms and tornadoes that swept across the Midwest and South overnight, Storm Team4 says.

Sunday will still be blustery, but it will be sunny and cooler with highs around 50°.

Despite the cold front, next week won’t feel too wintry.

Expect highs in the mid- to upper 50s, then we have a chance at the 60s again on Thursday, Friday and next Saturday.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.