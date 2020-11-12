Weather Alert: Flood Warnings, Rain Continue in DC Area

Steady rain is set to continue Thursday morning after downpours flooded roads around the D.C. area. Some areas have seen 2 inches of rainfall and another half-inch to 1.5 inches is possible as a cold front moves in, Storm Team4 said.
A flood warning is in effect for D.C. and parts of Montgomery, Prince George's, Arlington, Fairfax, Culpeper, Fauquier, Prince William, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas and Manassas Park until early Thursday morning.
Stafford County Public Schools will hold all classes virtually on Thursday due to high water and flooded roads.
Avoid travel if possible until conditions improve. Storm Team4 has declared Thursday a weather alert day. Here's a full list of weather alerts.
Never drive into a flooded roadway. Remember: Turn around, don't drown.
Wednesday now ranks as one of the top 10 wettest November days on record in the D.C. area. Just over 2.02 inches fell at Reagan National Airport.
Grab extra layers as you head out the door early Thursday: A cold front is set to arrive on Thursday and drag down temperatures. Plan for low 60s in the morning, upper 50s by noon and near 50 degrees by sunset with a stiff north wind.
Showery weather will continue Thursday evening and taper off to mainly drizzle by Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, we could see some sunshine with highs right around 60 degrees.
The rest of the weekend is looking drier, but cool.
Saturday there's essentially no chance of rain with highs around 48 to 54 degrees.
On Sunday, you could see some sprinkles with a 40% chance of rain and highs about 55 to 62 degrees.
