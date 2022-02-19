Weather Alert: Fierce Winds to Wallop DC Area Saturday

The weekend is getting off to a windy and cold start in the Washington, D.C., area — but there is nice weather to look forward to.

A wind advisory will be in effect for the D.C. area from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday for west winds blowing 20 to 30 mph with stronger gusts. Here’s a full list of weather alerts. Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert.

Gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon could break trees or cause scattered power outages. The wind won’t relax until after sunset.

The National Weather Service says there's increased fire danger due to the windy, dry conditions and recommends against outdoor burning.

Bundle up and hold onto your scarves and hats. Highs will be in the mid-40s but wind chills will make it feel colder, Storm Team4 says.

After a sunny morning, expect increasing cloud cover. An isolated snow or rain shower could scuttle through as another cold front pushes into the D.C. area Saturday afternoon.

The wind is set to relax after sunset and temperatures could fall into the teens overnight.

Presidents Day Weekend Forecast for DC, Maryland and Virginia

Sunday will be the coldest day of the weekend, Storm Team4 said. Monday will be best for outdoor plans.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the 10s and low 20s. Sunday afternoon will be sunny and chilly, with highs likely in the mid- to upper 40s.

Presidents Day is Monday, and there will be nice weather for a picnic on the National Mall. Expect sunshine with highs of about 60°.

However, enjoy that sunshine while you've got it, because rain chances are back in the forecast Tuesday through next Friday, with a wintry mix possible Friday.

