Weather Alert: Up to 3 Inches Rain Expected in DC Area; Flood Watch in Effect

All-day, heavy downpours on Thursday are set to dump up to 3 inches of rain in the D.C. area, creating the risk for flooding.

Heavy rain arrived before daybreak Thursday. Rain associated with Hurricane Zeta is set to keep the region soggy throughout Thursday and during Friday morning.

Storm Team4 has declared Thursday a weather alert day. Flash flooding or floods are possible. A flood watch is in effect from late Wednesday through Thursday evening for D.C. and much of the metro area. See all weather alerts here.

“Heavy rainfall from Zeta could lead to some flooding of small streams, creeks, and urban areas,” the National Weather Service said.

At particular risk for floods are urban areas where the storm drains may be unable to flush away all the water. Remember: Never drive into a flooded roadway.

Heavy-duty rain is expected to slow the morning commute and stick around all day. Overall, there's a 100% chance of rain on Thursday totaling between 1 and 3 inches.

The heaviest rain is likely during the day, Storm Team4 says. Downpours are set to taper off to showers by this evening and come to an end around noon Friday.

The temperatures will turn cooler, too. Highs on Thursday will be in the 50s to low 60s.

Friday will see scattered showers, especially early in the day. Expect it to be breezy or windy with temperatures topping out in the mid-50s.

There's good news for Halloween on Saturday. It's set to be sunny but chillier with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A frost or freeze is possible in the morning, mainly north and west of D.C. Plan to bundle up your little ghosts and goblins — even if they say "boo."

The sun will set at 6:08 p.m. Saturday. Amid clear skies, you'll have the perfect shot to howl at the full moon.

Don't forget to set your clocks back before you go to bed — Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 1. Enjoy that extra hour of sleep (or haunting).

