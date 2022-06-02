Weather Alert: Thunderstorms to Hit DC Area With Heavy Rain, Winds

Thunderstorms are set to roll over the Washington, D.C., area Thursday afternoon and evening. Some could be severe with damaging winds.

Storm Team4 says severe storms are most likely in the 2-8 p.m. window as highs soar toward 90° once again. Heavy rain and destructive winds gusting up to 65 mph would be the greatest threat. Quarter-sized hail is possible.

Storm Team4 has declared Thursday a weather alert day. The severe weather outlook is two out of five (slight), according to the National Weather Service.

“We’re likely to see one or two storms go severe, possibly more, as it is a line of storms that will be passing through,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Somara Theodore said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Storm Team4 weather radar shows multiple rounds of thunderstorms.

The first wave could impact after-school pickups or activities, plus the afternoon commute. The second batch looks likely around 7-9 p.m., so you may want to make indoor dinner plans.

“Some of these will be slow-movers, so they’ll be around for a bit of time,” Theodore said.

Isolated showers may linger in the evening, but skies are expected to clear up after sunset.

Once we get through the severe weather threat on Thursday, the forecast will clear up for the weekend.

Friday through Sunday, there will be plenty of sunshine and temperatures will top out in the low 80s.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.