Weather Alert: Super soaker rainstorm coming Sunday to DC area

The weekend will start with easy and pleasant weather for the Washington, D.C., area, but Storm Team4 is tracking another rainstorm arriving Sunday that could drop 1 to 3 inches of rain.

Everything’s coming up sunshine for Friday and Saturday. Expect cold mornings, then high temperatures in the mid-50s. It’ll be great weather for seeing holiday lights or hitting up festive pop-up bars.

Save your Hallmark movie binge for Sunday, though!

Rain will begin on Sunday by lunchtime and steadily increase throughout the afternoon.

Make sure that storm drains, gutters and holiday decorations are ready for the heavy rain and strong winds.

No matter which model you pick, heavy rain is coming Sunday night into Monday morning. First pic is the American model. European is second. They both deliver around 2.5" to the DC Metro area. That would be one of the top 10 heaviest December rainfalls on record in DC. pic.twitter.com/eBOO9y78ul — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) December 15, 2023

Sunday rainfall totals and timing

The heaviest rain will be most likely between 4 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday.

Most of the area will get at least 1.5 inches of rain but local amounts of 2.5 to 3 inches are also possible. If you had any high water issues with last Sunday's storm, be prepared for more issues with this one.

There may be a small chance for a snowflake at the end, but Storm Team4 doesn’t expect enough to cause any significant delays. It's not forecast to be like last Monday morning.

But much like last week, the storm is set to race out of the region by Monday afternoon.

10-day forecast and Christmas travel outlook

The remainder of the week is shaping up to be cold with highs in the 40s.

The early outlook for Christmas travel is looking dry. Christmas Eve is expected to have some sunshine and temps between 34 and 50 degrees.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.