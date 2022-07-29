Weather Alert: Showers, Strong Storms on Tap in DC Area

Showers then scattered storms, some of which could be strong, are set to wash over the D.C. area Friday, so keep an umbrella handy.

Plan for two main chances for rain, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says.

Expect showers before noon.

There’s a risk for stronger storms after 3 p.m. and until 9 p.m. Damaging wind gusts, brief periods of torrential rain and frequent lightning would be the main threats.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Good morning and TGIF. Be ready for a round of strong to severe storms this afternoon/evening as a cold front pushes the hot and humid air out of town for the weekend. Storms are most likely between 3-9pm with damaging winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning as the main risks. pic.twitter.com/Q3GXt8UsVU — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) July 29, 2022

The severe weather outlook is most serious in the metro D.C. area and to the south, the National Weather Service says.

The strength of the storms depends on how much rain falls before lunchtime, and how hot it gets after the initial showers move out, Bell says.

“If you get this rain before lunch, a lot of times that drains the instability out of the atmosphere,” Bell said. “That would lower our chances for severe weather later today.”

Temperatures will easily reach the 80s, likely topping out about 86°.

Most, if not all, of the storms will be over by midnight and skies will begin to clear towards sunrise.

Weekend Forecast for DC, Maryland and Virginia

The weekend forecast is looking nice for your outdoor plans.

Saturday will be dry with a nice, noticeable drop in humidity. Expect highs in the mid-80s. Sunday will turn more humid, and there will be a 20% chance for late day showers.

The next big chance for rain and storms in the D.C. area comes Monday. There’s a 60% chance of rain and thunder, with locally heavy rain possible.

High heat is expected to return for the remainder of next week.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.