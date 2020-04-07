Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tuesday

Thunderstorms with strong winds are set to roll over the D.C. area on Tuesday afternoon.

A seasonably warm Tuesday morning is set to fuel chances for storms that could be severe. Damaging winds are possible with strong storms, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says.

Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert.

The storms are likely to hit the D.C. Metro area between 3-6 p.m.

You could see a few rays of sunshine early Tuesday and temps will reach around 70 degrees. If you want to get outside, the driest part of the day will be late morning to very early afternoon.

Since the storms are arriving at the peak of daytime heating, they could be more intense, Bell said.

There will be another chance of storms between midnight Tuesday and sunrise Wednesday. After that, the skies will dry out and things will heat up. Highs will get close to 80 degrees on Wednesday.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest weather updates.