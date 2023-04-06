Weather Alert: Severe Storms to Hit DC During Evening Commute

Be ready for a potentially slow evening commute Thursday as storms roll through.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said storms will start firing up about 3 p.m. to the west of D.C.

A line of storms is expected to hit the Interstate 95 corridor right at the peak of the evening rush around 5:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for D.C. and surrounding counties in Maryland and Virginia until 10 p.m.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The main threat will be damaging wind gusts, but some hail is possible.

Bell said a second line of storms could follow behind about 7 p.m. and the brunt of that one would hit areas north of D.C. from Leesburg, Virginia, up to the Pennsylvania line.

Parts of southern Maryland will also see storms later tonight and into the late night hours.

Rain will dry up overnight and Bell said there's a slight chance for some rain Friday, mainly south of D.C.

Temperatures climbed into the 80s by Thursday afternoon.

But it's going to feel a lot colder on Friday, and Bell said we'll be lucky if temperatures reach 60.

Saturday will be cloudy and noticeably chilly with highs in the mid-50s.