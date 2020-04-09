Weather Alert: Morning Thunderstorms Followed by Wind Advisory

Batten down your trash cans and lawn furniture: Thursday is going to be a stormy, windy ride.

Early morning thunderstorms could be scattered but strong or severe in some areas. Then, expect disruptive winds as temperatures drop from near 70 degrees into the 50s.

Storm Team4 has declared Thursday a weather alert day.

WEATHER ALERT for your Thursday. A thunderstorm chance this morning will be replaced by a high wind threat this afternoon. A wind advisory is in place from 10am-5pm. Gusts over 50mph possible. Stay inside as much as possible. @NBCWashington pic.twitter.com/O8zI0u0OvU — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) April 9, 2020

Culpeper and Rappahannock county are among areas under a severe thunderstorm watch early Thursday morning. Here's a full list of weather alerts.

Wind gusts over 60 mph or more are possible within the thunderstorms.

A cold front is set to then move over the D.C. area, bringing howling wind and a drop in temperatures. Sustained winds of 25-40 mph, with brief gusts over 50 mph, are expected for the entire area this afternoon.

A wind advisory has been issued for the entire D.C. area from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The biggest risks are snapping tree branches or unsecured objects flying around. The National Weather Service says a few local power outages are possible.

Temps are set to fall into the low 40s to high 30s on Thursday night.

On Friday, you'll need a warm coat again. Highs will only reach near the low 50s.

Saturday remains cool, but by Sunday temperatures could get back into the 60s.