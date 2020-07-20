Heat Index to Soar Near 105° in DC Area

Dangerous heat and humidity will stifle the D.C.-area again on Monday: The week will begin with afternoon highs right on the 100° mark and heat index values likely to be 105°.

The air was already above 80° at Reagan National Airport before sunrise Monday morning. High temps are set to soar to around 95- 100° and high humidity will make it feel hotter.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from noon until 8 p.m. for the D.C. area. Storm Team4 has declared Monday a weather alert day.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect for locations right along the Chesapeake Bay and on the Eastern Shore since the heat index could top out over 110°.

WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous heat today and Tuesday. These are the forecast heat index (combination of heat + humidity) temperatures for this afternoon. Reduce outdoor activity. Drink extra water. Storm chances low today but higher tomorrow. Full forecast on News4Today now->7am. pic.twitter.com/WXXg39dDPL — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) July 20, 2020

Coronavirus testing sites and free grocery sites will be closed in Washington, D.C., due to the dangerous levels of heat. However, meal sites and cooling centers are open. For more information, call 311.

Montgomery County has made cooling centers available. Call 311 or go here for more information.

Isolated thunderstorms could pop up on Monday afternoon. There's a 30% chance for rain, and any storms could be strong to severe because of the extreme heat.

A storm is most likely in the Metro D.C. area between 5-7 p.m.

Tuesday will bring more dangerous heat, with a heat index around 100-105°. Some late-day thunderstorms are possible.

Thunderstorms are most likely on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. On those days, the heat index will stay closer to 100°.

These intense conditions mean you need to take extra precautions to stay safe and healthy: Drink more water to stay hydrated; stay in cool areas or air conditioning as much as possible; check in with elderly neighbors and avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Watch kids and parents carefully; never leave them sitting in the car alone.

