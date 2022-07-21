Weather Alert: Heat Index to Exceed 100° in DC Area, Heat Advisory Issued

A heat advisory will be in effect for the Washington, D.C., area on Thursday as the hottest weather of the year grips the region for the next four to five days.

Afternoon high temperatures will rocket to the mid- to upper 90s Thursday; the heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for D.C. and areas along and east of Interstate 95 in Maryland and Virginia.

WEATHER ALERT for the @nbcwashington area today. The combination of heat and humidity will push heat index values to near 105° this afternoon AND lead to a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. All the latest coming up on News4Today. pic.twitter.com/ApVXQExi0E — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) July 21, 2022

The heat index — or feels-like temperatures — may reach 100° to 105° due to humidity.

Widely scattered storms could develop as a front pushes in during the afternoon, especially south and east of D.C. There’s a 20% chance of rain, but any storms could become severe due to the heat.

Temperatures will continue ramping up, and Sunday is likely to be the hottest day.

Sweaty Weekend Forecast: More Searing Heat in the DC Area

Relief from the sweltering weather is several days away.

On Friday and Saturday afternoons, temperatures will rise to near 100° and a heat advisory may once again be issued for areas near the Chesapeake Bay. The good news is that it will be slightly less humid.

Unfortunately, Sunday will likely be the peak of this heat wave. Brace for afternoon highs near 100° and higher humidity levels bringing the heat index to 105°-110°. An excessive heat warning is likely to be issued for Sunday.

A cold front will arrive on Monday bringing thunderstorms and lowering the temperatures back to near normal levels — still around 90°.

Heat Safety Tips

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory to remind people to be cautious and take extra care.

“Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year,” the National Weather Service says.

Intense heat can quickly become dangerous. Keep an eye on people vulnerable groups including newborns, infants, children and the elderly.

To stay safe in the heat, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, or move them to the cooler morning hours. Stay hydrated, opting for water and sports drinks over sugary beverages. Take shade breaks. Know the signs of heat-related illness.

Never leave a pet or kids alone in a parked car. Temperatures in cars can rise to lethal levels within minutes, even with the windows cracked, according to KidsandCars.org.

Wearing loose, light-colored clothing can also help you stay cool.

D.C. says it declares a heat emergency when temperatures or the heat index reach 95°. Cooling open during a heat emergency, here's how to find a cooling center plus free transport.

Spray parks and public pools are another way to cool down. Pools are open throughout the region.

Will D.C. Reach 100°?

Temperatures in D.C. haven’t reached officially reached 100° since August 2016 (The heat index, which factors in humidity to explain how hot your body thinks it is, has reached triple-digits several times throughout the summer).

But that could change this weekend. Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell has upped the chances of seeing triple-digit temps.

Chances of reaching 100° are 10% on Friday, 40% on Saturday and 60% on Sunday.

Movin' on up! I have increased the chances of DC reaching 100° over the weekend. It's now more likely than not that DC will hit 100° on Sunday for the first time since 8/15/2016. Even worse, the heat index on Sunday could reach 110°! Be smart, take it easy this weekend. pic.twitter.com/BfAUgsgQ8p — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) July 21, 2022

