Weather Alert: Gusty Winds, Showers and Storms Tonight

Storm Team4 is in weather alert mode tonight as gusty winds, showers and storms are expected.

A powerful cold front is marching into the D.C. area. Ahead of the front, there will be a line of showers and even a stronger thunderstorms with damaging winds and downpours.

Check out this line! Heavy rain and strong winds already causing storm reports in in parts of Northern MD. pic.twitter.com/8uRsnIXP9A — somara theodore (@somaratheodore) November 15, 2020

Once the front clears the area, southwesterly winds will increase to speeds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph, especially west of Washington.

The National Weather Service has posted a wind advisory from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Washington and Frederick Counties in Maryland, the West Virginia Panhandle, and communities west of the Blue Ridge Mountain.

Be sure to secure loose lawn furniture and any decorations and charge your phones as these powerful winds could down a few trees and power lines. After about 9 p.m., the winds will settle a bit, though it will still be breezy, and become westerly, allowing the sky to clear quickly with lows ranging from near 40 in suburbs to the upper 40s in the District.

In the wake of the front, the new work week will start with breezy and cooler weather. Monday will be sunny and breezy with winds of 10 to 20 mph and cooler highs in the middle 50s. Tuesday looks partly cloudy, gusty and cool with highs only in the lower 50s.

By the middle of the week, the core of the cool air mass will settle overhead, leading to a couple of cold mornings with a freeze both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will only reach the middle to upper 40s both days which is about ten degrees cooler-than-average.