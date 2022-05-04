Weather Alert: Flood Warning in DC Area, Scattered PM Storms Possible

Flooding, wet roads and low visibility are slowing the Wednesday morning commute in the Washington, D.C., area.
A flood warning is in effect until 7:45 a.m. for parts of Virginia including Fairfax County. The flood warning was canceled for areas including D.C. plus Montgomery County and Prince George’s County in Maryland.
Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert. After soaking rain overnight, stay aware of flooded roads and puddles.
"Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring," the National Weather Service says
Remember, if you encounter a flooded road: Turn around, don't drown.
This round of heavy rain is mostly over near D.C., but keep an umbrella on hand for Wednesday afternoon. There’s a 40% chance for scattered thunderstorms.
Temperatures will be above-average with highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday will be your best bet to finish outdoor chores before a rainy weekend.
Rain chances are 80% on Friday, 100% on Saturday and 60% on Sunday morning, which is Mother’s Day.