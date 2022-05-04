Weather Alert: Flood Warning in DC Area, Scattered PM Storms Possible

Flooding, wet roads and low visibility are slowing the Wednesday morning commute in the Washington, D.C., area.

A flood warning is in effect until 7:45 a.m. for parts of Virginia including Fairfax County. The flood warning was canceled for areas including D.C. plus Montgomery County and Prince George’s County in Maryland.

WEATHER ALERT: We still have 2 active FLOOD WARNINGS in our area this morning. Use caution during the AM commute. Be alert for flooded roadways and deep puddles! @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/PuxScZBHCd — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) May 4, 2022

Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert. After soaking rain overnight, stay aware of flooded roads and puddles.

"Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring," the National Weather Service says

Remember, if you encounter a flooded road: Turn around, don't drown.

This round of heavy rain is mostly over near D.C., but keep an umbrella on hand for Wednesday afternoon. There’s a 40% chance for scattered thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be above-average with highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be your best bet to finish outdoor chores before a rainy weekend.

Rain chances are 80% on Friday, 100% on Saturday and 60% on Sunday morning, which is Mother’s Day.

