Weather Alert: Flood Warning in DC Area, Scattered PM Storms Possible

Storm Team4 is tracking a flood warning on Wednesday morning plus rainy weekend weather

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

Flooding, wet roads and low visibility are slowing the Wednesday morning commute in the Washington, D.C., area.

A flood warning is in effect until 7:45 a.m. for parts of Virginia including Fairfax County. The flood warning was canceled for areas including D.C. plus Montgomery County and Prince George’s County in Maryland.

Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert. After soaking rain overnight, stay aware of flooded roads and puddles.

"Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring," the National Weather Service says

Remember, if you encounter a flooded road: Turn around, don't drown.

This round of heavy rain is mostly over near D.C., but keep an umbrella on hand for Wednesday afternoon. There’s a 40% chance for scattered thunderstorms.

Storm Team4 Forecast

storm team4 Apr 26

Rain Moves Through Ahead of Colder Weather

Temperatures will be above-average with highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be your best bet to finish outdoor chores before a rainy weekend.

Rain chances are 80% on Friday, 100% on Saturday and 60% on Sunday morning, which is Mother’s Day.

