Weather Alert: Fierce Winds to Lash DC Area as Temperatures Nosedive

After hitting 70° for the first time since December, be ready for temperatures to plummet as fierce winds lash the Washington, D.C. area.

Bring warm layers to work or school. Temperatures will quickly drop back into the 40s Friday, then slide below freezing before midnight, Storm Team4 says.

Vigorous winds will stick around into Saturday, long after some lingering rain showers exit early Friday morning, Storm Team4 says.

A wind advisory is set for the D.C. area until 10 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service says. Gusts up to 50 mph could blow around objects or pull down tree limbs, and power outages are possible. The strongest winds are expected before 7 a.m. and could delay morning commutes.

A high wind warning was issued for some areas including Anne Arundel and Frederick counties in Maryland. Here’s a full list of weather alerts.

President’s Day Weekend Forecast for DC, Maryland and Virginia

Storm Team4 says Saturday will be windy, Sunday will be the coldest day of the weekend and Monday will be best for outdoor plans.

Saturday will start with sunshine and temperatures below freezing. In the afternoon, wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph will be likely amid temperatures in the 40s. The wind will relax after sunset.

By Sunday morning temperatures will be in the 10s and low 20s. Sunday afternoon will be sunny and chilly with highs around 40° to 46°.

President’s Day is Monday, and there will be nice weather for a picnic on the National Mall. There will be sunshine with highs of about 60°.

Enjoy that sunshine because rain chances are back in the forecast Tuesday to Friday, with a wintry mix possible Friday.

