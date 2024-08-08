Weather Alert: Debby to hit DC area with heavy rain starting late Thursday

As Tropical Storm Debby bears down on the East Coast, Storm Team4 says the storm's remnants could bring heavy rain and flooding to the Washington D.C. area.

What's left of Debby will have the greatest effects on the D.C. area on Thursday evening and Friday morning. Be prepared for downpours, potential flooding and a small risk of tornadoes.

Prince George's County officials made plans to hand out sandbags to residents on Thursday, a day after Alexandria did the same. The Maryland Department of Emergency Management said it's enhanced its emergency preparations stance, and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to mobilize equipment and resources.

Flood watch issued in Maryland and Virginia

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

It could rain at any time on Thursday, so keep an umbrella handy. Near D.C., rain is expected to pick up overnight, and the worst downpours are expected Friday morning.

Heavy rain could quickly lead to flash and urban flooding, especially in areas prone to flooding like Alexandria, Virginia. Make sure your gutters and storm drains are clear.

Flood watches have been issued for some areas west of D.C.

Frederick, Maryland, and parts of Northern Virginia, including western Loudoun County and northern Fauquier County, will be under a flood watch from Thursday evening to Friday evening, the National Weather Service says.

Go here to see all weather alerts.

Storm Team4 says areas closer to the D.C. metro area could see flood watches, as well. However, the rain is needed after D.C.'s dry summer.

"In our area, this is needed rain. Certainly, there could be some isolated flooding but nothing like what they're seeing down into parts of the Carolinas," Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

Weather Radar

Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to check the weather radar on the go.

There's a "non-zero chance" for tornadoes as the remnants of the tropical storm near the D.C. area. Keep an eye out for tornado watches and warnings, and make a plan in case severe weather hits your neighborhood.

The rough weather could impact your travel plans. Heavy rain and potential floods could slow drivers from Thursday night and into Friday. Never drive into a flooded road. Remember: Turn around, don't down.

Wind restrictions are possible on the Bay Bridge. This storm could also have ripple effects on air travel, so check with your airline before heading to the airport.

The good news? By Saturday, sunshine is expected to return along with breezy conditions and highs in the 80s. Stay safe because this storm won't last too long!

How can I prepare for Tropical Storm Debby?

Make sure storm drains and gutters are clear

Secure outdoor items such as trash cans and lawn chairs that could get knocked down or blown away

Keep cell phones, tablets and laptops charged and have backup charging devices ready

Have household and food supplies on hand, including medications and pet food

Make sure cars are serviced and have a full tank of gas

Have a family emergency plan in place in case of severe flooding, and for potential future emergencies

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.