Watch Out for Rainy Commute, Icy Spots Friday Morning in DC Area

After a solid soaking of rain in the Washington, D.C., area, beware of possible icy conditions during the Friday morning commute, Storm Team4 says. The good news is that the weather will improve this afternoon.

Storm Team4 declared a weather alert due to rain and slippery spots on roads and sidewalks could slow the trip to work or school. Most roads will be fine, but icy spots are particularly likely on bridges and overpasses. Open staircases could be slick.

Rain will continue in most of the D.C. area, with a wintry mix possible to the north and west. Storm Team4 weather radar shows another round of wet weather washing over the metro area before 9 a.m.

A winter weather advisory continues Friday for some areas north and west of D.C. It’s set to last until 7 a.m. for parts of Montgomery County, eastern Loudoun County, northern Fauquier County, and until 10 a.m. for western Loudoun County and Frederick County, Maryland. Here’s a full list of weather alerts.

Frederick County, Maryland, public schools announced they would open two hours late Friday due to the weather.

Rain is set to move out by noon. The afternoon will be sunny and gusty. Temperatures will briefly reach the mid-50s this afternoon but tumble into the 30s by Friday evening.

Weekend Forecast for D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

The D.C. area will experience some ups and downs with temperatures over the next few days, but the good news is that the weekend forecast is looking mostly dry.

A shot of cold air will send temperatures tumbling into the mid-20s by Saturday morning. Saturday will be cloudy and cold, with highs in the mid-40s.

Sunday will be sunny, breezy at times and milder, with highs in the mid-50s.

10-Day Extended Forecast for DC, Maryland and Northern Virginia

March begins on Tuesday, and it should come in like a lamb. Expect Highs in the 50s and dry weather Tuesday to Friday. Next weekend could have highs around 60°.

