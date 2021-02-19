Watch: Falling Ice Closes Lane on Chesapeake Bay Bridge

Ice falling from the towers of the eastbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge forced the closure of a lane Friday afternoon, causing two miles of traffic delays, Maryland Transportation Authority Police said.

Police responded to a report of a vehicle that had been struck by a piece of ice on the bridge about 3:20 p.m.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Video from Chopper4 shows a piece of ice falling right in front of another car.

Maryland Transportation Authority crews monitor bridge conditions during weather events and will change traffic patterns for safety, police said.

Police also ask drivers to remove snow and ice from their cars before driving.