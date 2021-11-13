storm team4

Cold Front to Push Showers, Wind, Chilly Temps into DC Area

Storm Team4 says passing showers are on tap for Saturday afternoon.

By Storm Team4

NBC Universal, Inc.

Break out your favorite fall scarves and jackets, D.C.: A cold front arriving Saturday will bring brisk winds, showers and cause temperatures to tumble through the weekend.

Some scattered showers are expected about midday Saturday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Brisk winds with gusts up to 25-30 mph are set to move in before lunchtime, Storm Team4 says.

Highs will only reach the mid-50s — about 10° lower than Friday. Layer up for dinnertime plans: Temps will be back in the 40s.

It will be cold enough in the highest elevations of the Blue Ridge mountains and West Virginia that wet snow mixed with rain is possible. 

Sunday will be chilly with temperatures in the 30s overnight and highs just hitting the low 50s. A passing shower is possible overnight into Monday.

Weather

storm team4 Nov 12

Feeling Like Fall: Chilly Weather to Settle in DC Area

weather forecast Nov 12

Storm Team4 Forecast

The chill will stick around into the work week, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s on Monday and Tuesday. We could have the 60s back on Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.

This article tagged under:

storm team4DC Area Weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us