Cold Front to Push Showers, Wind, Chilly Temps into DC Area

Break out your favorite fall scarves and jackets, D.C.: A cold front arriving Saturday will bring brisk winds, showers and cause temperatures to tumble through the weekend.

Some scattered showers are expected about midday Saturday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Brisk winds with gusts up to 25-30 mph are set to move in before lunchtime, Storm Team4 says.

Highs will only reach the mid-50s — about 10° lower than Friday. Layer up for dinnertime plans: Temps will be back in the 40s.

We have a mix of sun and clouds this morning with more clouds filling in through the mid-morning, a passing shower or sprinkle and WINDS picking up after 11am. Expect more sunshine this afternoon with temps only in the low to mid 50s! We are on until 9:30 on @nbcwashington! pic.twitter.com/SWanIh4p1w — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) November 13, 2021

It will be cold enough in the highest elevations of the Blue Ridge mountains and West Virginia that wet snow mixed with rain is possible.

Sunday will be chilly with temperatures in the 30s overnight and highs just hitting the low 50s. A passing shower is possible overnight into Monday.

The chill will stick around into the work week, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s on Monday and Tuesday. We could have the 60s back on Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.