Warm Wednesday Before Cold, Wet Weather Returns to DC Area

Soak in all the warm air on Wednesday because it will soon feel like winter again in the D.C. area, Storm Team4 says.

Wednesday is getting off to a very mild start. Some lingering showers south of D.C. should clear out by 10 a.m. Expect a gusty afternoon.

Highs could surpass 70° — but pack warm layers for evening activities or errands.

Temperatures will quickly fall into the 40s by 8 p.m. and the 30s by midnight.

Thursday will be cold and wet with an 80% chance for rain.

Mostly rain is expected to fall, however, it will be cold enough for a little sleet or freezing rain. Frozen precipitation is most likely in hilly areas north and west of D.C.

Rain is set to stick around Friday morning, but the good news is that it will warm up — briefly. Afternoon highs could hit 50° to 58° before another cold front arrives with gusty winds and falling temperatures.

The weekend is looking dry, but chilly. Saturday will be cold with highs barely above 40°. Sunday will be milder and in the low 50s.

10-Day Extended Forecast for DC, Maryland and Northern Virginia

