Frigid Winds Blast DC Area, Freezing Rain Possible Sunday

Storm Team4 says wind chills will be in the teens Friday, causing any snow on untreated areas to become ice

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

Frigid air and biting cold wind will rip through the Washington, D.C., area as Storm Team4 tracks a third round of potentially disruptive winter weather headed our way.

The second snowstorm to hit the D.C. area in a week has come and gone, but freezing rain is possible Sunday.

Layer up if you’re enjoying the snow day on Friday. Gusts 20 to 30 mph mean wind chills are in the teens and 20s.

Overnight into Saturday could bring some of the coldest temperatures the D.C. area has seen in years. Lows will be about 12° to 18°, Storm Team4 says.

It’s been a while since temperatures have fallen into the teens in D.C. The last time Reagan National Airport dropped below 20° was Groundhog Day in 2019.

Saturday will remain dry, sunny and cold, with highs barely above freezing. It will be the nicer day of the weekend to bundle up and go for a winter walk.

Freezing rain on Sunday morning is the next big weather concern, Storm Team4 says. There’s an 80% chance of precipitation, which will likely shift to all-rain in the afternoon as temperatures rise into the low 40s.

Icy or slick roads could become a concern by Monday morning.

Storm Team4 will continue tracking that potentially disruptive weather through the weekend.

Get your warm winter layers ready for next week. We’ll have icy cold temperatures and highs only in the 30s through Wednesday.

