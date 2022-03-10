Saturday Storm Could Bring Rain, Wintry Mix, Snow to DC Area

Storm Team4 says another blast of wintry weather is coming to the Washington, D.C., area on Saturday — and it could bring the last snowflakes of the season.

Whether you’re a snow lover or are waiting for warmth, the 10-day forecast has something to offer.

Thursday will be chilly with highs near 50°. On Friday, enjoy sunshine and temperatures closer to 60° Friday.

Saturday’s forecast will be better for curling up inside with hot cocoa.

Rain, snow and howling winds along with frigid temperatures are all on tap, Storm Team4 says.

Saturday will start mild, but temperatures will begin to tumble as a cold front pushes into the D.C. area.

Rain will arrive before sunrise on Saturday and is expected to be heaviest before noon.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

In the afternoon, a wintry mix or transition to snow is possible once temperatures fall into the mid-30s, Storm Team4 says. An inch of snow could fall in parts of the region, but don’t expect a significant coating of white.

Gusts up to 50 mph will be possible from noon until late evening.

Wet weather is expected to end by sunset then wind chills will dip into the teens.

The next concern will be low wind chills and a hard freeze Saturday night. Any residual moisture left on roads may turn to ice.

Daylight saving time begins Sunday, so remember to spring your clocks forward. Losing an hour of sleep won’t be the only reason you’ll want to stay in bed on Sunday morning.

It will be very cold with frigid wind chills, and slick spots will be likely on roads and sidewalks.

Sunday is looking sunny, breezy and cold with highs near 40.

10-Day Forecast for Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

Milder air will make a quick return on Monday and temperatures will return to the low 60s for early next week. Storm Team4 says we could hit 68° next Thursday and 70° next Friday.

Sunday will be cold with highs in the low to mid-40s, but it will be sunny.

Next week, we’ll have east, dry and mild weather. Expect highs around 60 on Monday and Tuesday, then warmer air on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.