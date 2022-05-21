Temps to Hit the Mid-90s in DC Area, Storms Likely Sunday

Get ready to sweat like it’s the middle of summer: Sweltering heat will grip the Washington, D.C., area all weekend.

Highs are set to hit the mid-90s on Saturday afternoon, and the humidity will make it feel even hotter. Expect partly sunny skies. Isolated storms are possible west of D.C.

In the District, temperatures are set to reach 90° by noon and 95° by 6 p.m. Temperatures will still be in the 80s after sunset, Storm Team4 says. D.C. residents can find their closest cooling center via this interactive map.

The average high temperatures for this time of year are in the mid-70s. The sudden blast of hot weather could put people at higher risk of heat-related illness, the National Weather Service said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Brace for more sweltering, summery heat on Sunday — plus showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to reach the 90s again.

Storm Team4 radar shows a round of storms rolling through about 5:30 p.m.

The heat won’t last long. A cold front is set to move in, and by Monday highs will only be in the 70s.

Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts delivered straight to your phone.

DC Heat Emergency Activated

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a heat emergency for Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. During a heat emergency activation, residents are urged to stay cool, check on seniors and other vulnerable neighbors, and to call the shelter hotline (202-399-7093) for those who need free transportation to a cooling center.

The abrupt rise in temperatures brings a higher risk of heat-related illness, the National Weather Service says.

Be safe in the heat by drinking plenty of water, taking breaks and avoiding sun exposure. Loose, light-colored clothing can help you stay cool. Watch out for children, pets and older people in the heat.

Major League Soccer and D.C. United pushed back the home match at Audi Field on Saturday due to the forecast. They cited a desire to "prioritize the health and safety of players and fans."

Some Spray Parks Open Early in DC

Select spray parks in the District will open Saturday at 10 a.m. to help people cope with the heat. The spray parks will be open this Saturday and Sunday 22 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. They'll be closed next Monday through Friday for final summer preparations before they reopen Saturday, May 28.

Here's a full list of spray parks and spools that will be open this weekend.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.