High Heat to Grip DC Area All Weekend, District Extends Some Pool Hours

Very hot temperatures will keep the Washington, D.C., area sweating through the weekend, and Sunday will be the hottest day of this heat wave, Storm Team4 says.

The good news for Friday and Saturday: Humidity levels are a little lower, providing a touch of relief. Your outdoor plans will be safe from rain, but protect yourself from the heat by staying hydrated, seeking shade and taking breaks.

Highs will still soar into the 90° to 96° range amid sunny skies Friday afternoon.

On Saturday, temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer, and the heat index will near 100°.

The heat index on Sunday is set to near 105° as humidity picks up again. Expect highs in the upper 90s; there’s a 50-50 chance that D.C. could record its first 100° day since 2016, Storm Team4 says.

There’s a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or storm, but most of the D.C. area will stay dry until Monday. The workweek will begin with a 60% chance for rain and some thunderstorms. It will also be mostly cloudy and humid.

Eleven outdoor pools in D.C. will operate with extended hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Thursday. Go here for the list of indoor pools, outdoor pools and spray parks.

Heat Safety Tips

Intense heat can quickly become dangerous. Keep an eye on people vulnerable groups including newborns, infants, children and the elderly.

“Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year,” the National Weather Service says.

To stay safe in the heat, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, or move them to the cooler morning hours. Stay hydrated, opting for water and sports drinks over sugary beverages. Take shade breaks. Know the signs of heat-related illness.

Never leave a pet or kids alone in a parked car. Temperatures in cars can rise to lethal levels within minutes, even with the windows cracked, according to KidsandCars.org.

Wearing loose, light-colored clothing can also help you stay cool.

Montgomery County declared a hyperthermia alert; here's where to find resources.

D.C. says it declares a heat emergency when temperatures or the heat index reach 95°. Cooling open during a heat emergency, here's how to find a cooling center plus free transport.

Spray parks and public pools are another way to cool down. Pools are open throughout the region, and some have extended hours.

