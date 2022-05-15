‘Enhanced Risk' for Severe Thunderstorms Monday in DC Area

The Washington, D.C., area is bracing for potentially strong to severe storms on Sunday and Monday, with heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and flooding possible.

The severe weather outlook on Sunday is marginal, which is threat level one of five. Storms are most likely in the afternoon. Damaging wind, hail and isolated flooding would likely be the worst impacts.

By Monday, the risk level will rise to enhanced — threat level three of five, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Brace for disruptive weather in the afternoon and evening. Severe thunderstorms, damaging wind and isolated tornadoes are the greatest concerns.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Storm Timing on Sunday and Monday

Sunday begins gray with a dense fog advisory in some places. Here’s a full list of weather alerts.

Expect warm temps in the low 80s. A little sunshine in the afternoon would fuel potential storms.

Showers and storms are likely in the afternoon. Any storms could produce isolated strong wind gusts, hail and heavy rain, Storm Team4 says.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with highs about 80° to 85°. Spotty showers are likely in the morning.

Numerous severe thunderstorms could hit the D.C. area during the afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service says.

Damaging wind, hail, heavy rain and flooding are possible. There’s also a risk for tornadoes.

This stretch of rainy weather is set to finally clear out on Tuesday. Expect highs near 80° and sunshine.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast. Download the NBC Washington app on iOS and Android to get severe weather alerts on your phone.