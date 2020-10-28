Up to 3 Inches Heavy Rain Expected Thursday in DC Area

All-day, heavy rain on Thursday could dump up to 3 inches of precipitation on the D.C. area, but the skies will clear out in time to enjoy a full moon on Halloween.

Take advantage of nicer fall weather on Wednesday: A little sunshine is possible in the D.C. area during the day and highs are set to reach the low 70s.

Rain leftover from Hurricane Zeta is expected to reach the D.C. area by daybreak Thursday.

Heavy-duty rain is expected to slow the morning commute and stick around all day. Overall, there's a 100% chance of rain on Thursday.

A solid 2 to 3 inches of rain is likely, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell says.

Storm Team4 has declared a Thursday a weather alert day. Meteorologists are tracking the possibility of some flooding. See all weather alerts here.

No matter what your Halloween plans are, you should be ready for more of a trick than a treat from Mother Nature. A big drop in temperatures arrives Friday night. Saturday morning could start out with frost on many of the local area pumpkins. Clear view of the Blue Moon. pic.twitter.com/c20cxacpXK — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) October 27, 2020

The temperatures will turn cooler, too. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 60s.

Friday will remain rainy and cold, with blustery winds and temperatures topping out in the mid-50s. Rain is set to taper off during the afternoon.

There's good news for Halloween on Saturday, which is set to be sunny but chilly with frost or freeze in the morning and afternoon highs near 50°. Plan to bundle up your little ghosts and goblins — even if they say "boo."

Daylight savings time begins this weekend, bringing along more daylight hours. Storm Team4's Amelia Draper reports.

The sun will set at 6:08 p.m. Saturday and there will be a full moon and clear skies.

Don't forget to set your clocks back before you go to bed — Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 1. Enjoy that extra hour of sleep (or haunting).

