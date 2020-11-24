Thanksgiving Week Forecast: Rain Wednesday, Thursday in DC Area

If this week’s weather was a Thanksgiving feast, you’d want to gobble up the nicer, milder temperatures on the way and ignore the side dish of rain between Wednesday and Thursday.

Anyone hitting the road should plan for the half-inch of rainfall expected Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Before the holiday, break out warmer layers. On Tuesday, morning temperatures are near-freezing in some areas and highs will be around 50 degrees. It will be mostly sunny during the day.

Now that will get your attention. a 20° drop in temperatures compared to yesterday morning. Fortunately the wind, which gusted to 48mph at @Reagan_Airport has settled down. Sunshine and highs near 50° this afternoon. Join me on @nbcwashington with your Thanksgiving 4-cast. pic.twitter.com/Xne3EWLhLb — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) November 24, 2020

On Wednesday, a big surge of warm air is set to elevate temperatures and bring rain chances.

Travelers may want to hit the road earlier in the day to avoid evening rain.

During the day, skies will be mostly cloudy as highs reach the low to mid-50s.

Showers are expected to begin after 6 p.m. Wednesday and there's an 80% chance of rain on Thanksgiving morning.

Here's something to be thankful for: it will NOT be anywhere near as cold for Thanksgiving this year as it has been in resent years. Periods of rain are most likely in the first part of the day, and the mild-ish weather will hang around for Friday and Saturday too. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/0NTEJgWzNm — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) November 24, 2020

Thursday afternoon will stay cloudy and damp as occasional showers pass through. Rain chances will fall throughout the day, declining to 20% by the time it gets dark and you're looking for second helpings of pie.

Cloudy, damp weather is set to stick around for the afternoon on Turkey Day, but it will be warmer with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Black Friday is looking good for getting outside to walk off some of that Thanksgiving feast. It will be partly sunny and mild with highs around 57°- 62°.

Dry, milder weather sticks around on Saturday. Enjoy it before cooler weather moves in Sunday and rain returns on Monday.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast