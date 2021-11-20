Thanksgiving Week Forecast: Frigid, Windy in DC Area Before Turkey Day

Thanksgiving travelers will have to layer up in the D.C. area, especially during frigid winds on Tuesday.

On Saturday, break out the puffy coat for running morning errands with temps in the 20s and 30s. Highs will top out in the upper 40s to 50°.

The weekend is looking mostly dry until Sunday night. Rain is set to arrive after 7 or 8 p.m., then showers could last into Monday morning.

The D.C. area will get some sunshine later on Monday as winds pick up. Wind chills are set to be in the 40s amid temps in the 50s.

Frigid, blustery winds are the big weather headline leading up to Thanksgiving.

Tuesday, temperatures plummet to mid-40s with wind chills in the 20s and 30s. Watch out for wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Windy weather will stick around for part of Wednesday. Expect lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s.

Thanksgiving weather might be one thing you’re thankful for, with less wind and a little more warmth.

Expect temps rising from the 40s to 50s with some sunshine — warm enough to throw around a football and cool enough to enjoy heating up your home with delicious cooking.

Black Friday will have similar weather, but more clouds, leading into a weekend with highs in the 40s.

