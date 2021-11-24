Thanksgiving Forecast: Chilly With Easy Travel Weather, Showers Possible Late Thursday

Thanksgiving travelers in the Washington, D.C., area can add the weather to their list of things to be thankful for.

The rest of the week, including Thursday, is forecast to have plenty of easy travel weather, aside from some rain late on Thanksgiving, Storm Team4 says.

Wednesday won’t be as brisk or blustery as Tuesday. Expect temps to rise from below freezing to near 50° amid sunny skies.

A mild, nice Thanksgiving will start in the 20s and 30s, but temperatures are expected to get into the mid- to high 50s.

Travelers who stick around for extra late-night dessert could keep an umbrella handy. Light rain is set to move over the region late Thursday, starting after 10 or 11 p.m. and moving out before sunrise.

Once showers move out, Black Friday will have highs in the mid-40s.

Saturday is looking breezy with highs in the 40s, then Sunday is looking similarly chilly with more clouds.

Good news for snow lovers: There’s a small chance for a few snowflakes to mix with rain Sunday, Storm Team4 says.

Next week, easy, chilly weather is set to continue.

