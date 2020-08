The heat index has topped 100 degrees in some spots Sunday afternoon, and there's a chance for isolated showers and storms tonight.

Storm Team4 says the biggest threat any storms will bring are damaging winds and heavy rains.

A flash flood watch goes into effect for the D.C. area beginning Monday evening and lasting into Tuesday night for Tropical Storm Isaias.

The storm is expected to bring 3 to 6 inches of rainfall to the region.

Stay with Storm Team4 for all your weather updates.