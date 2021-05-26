Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Possible in DC Area Wednesday

Thunderstorms with the potential for damaging winds and blinding rain are possible in the D.C. area Wednesday amid temperatures in the 90s.

Heat and humidity will push highs to around 93° and aid in the development of storms, Storm Team4 says.

The morning will be mild with some sun. Storms could develop after 2 p.m. and are most likely between 3-9 p.m.

Small hail, very strong wind gusts and heavy downpours would be the most significant impacts.

D.C. and Maryland and Northern Virginia are at slight risk of severe weather, which is threat level two of five, the National Weather Service says.

Heads up for heat, humidity and potentially strong/severe storms this afternoon. All of the @nbcwashington area is under a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather today. Download the NBCWashington app for push alerts to be sent directly to your device. News4Today is on with more info. pic.twitter.com/BYFAJPcVMM — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) May 26, 2021

Thursday is expected to be drier and a less hot, with highs in the mid-80s. A cold front will bring down temperatures for Memorial Day weekend, Storm Team4 says.

DC Area Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, but the weekend is expected to start rainy and seasonably cool.

Friday has a 70% chance of rain which could become heavy in the afternoon amid highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday will be noticeably cool: Highs will near 60°. There's an 80% chance showers will linger into the afternoon.

On Sunday, morning showers are possible but it's set to become partly sunny.

Memorial Day on Monday is shaping up to the nicest day for a cookout, hike or other outdoor plans with some sun and temperatures back in the low 70s.

Stay with Storm Team4