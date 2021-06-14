Strong to Severe Storms Possible in DC Area Late Monday

Strong to severe storms are possible in the D.C. area starting late Monday night, Storm Team4 says.

Pockets of heavy rain are possible starting at about 9 p.m., Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said. Storms are most likely between 10 p.m. Monday and 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Heavy rain and flooding are possible, as well as damaging winds, small hail and even a weak tornado.

The afternoon will remain dry but we are looking at some storms to push into the region later tonight. Temps today will reach into the mid /upper 80s with low humidity. After 9pm tonight in our extreme NW suburbs, storms will begin to move in and push SE into the early overnight. pic.twitter.com/lTtP8kNvU2 — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) June 14, 2021

Rain could affect later innings of the Nationals’ 7:05 p.m. at Nats Park, Storm Team4’s Ricketts said.

We will have to watch for some storms to push into the DC area for the later innings of the #Nats game against the #Pirates tonight at 7:05p. While much of the game should be dry, I am concerned about any innings that may go on after 9:30p/10p @nationals pic.twitter.com/tHrKI2UfoC — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) June 14, 2021

Overall, this week is set to be “amazingly comfortable,” Ricketts said. Low humidity and high temperatures of about 80 degrees are expected.

You may feel a touch of humidity today but the rest of this week (and even into the weekend) will be so amazingly comfortable! Temps will only be around 80 degrees Tuesday - Thursday with lots of sunshine! Enjoy this nice Southern California weather coming our way! pic.twitter.com/j63sVs2v9h — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) June 14, 2021

Temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s are expected during the workweek. Over the weekend, temps will rise to a high of about 90. Storms are possible Saturday night, and we’re keeping an eye on Sunday, Father’s Day.

Stay with NBC Washington and Storm Team4 for more details on the forecast.