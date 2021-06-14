dc weather

Strong to Severe Storms Possible in DC Area Late Monday

By NBC Washington Staff and Storm Team4

Strong to severe storms are possible in the D.C. area starting late Monday night, Storm Team4 says. 

Pockets of heavy rain are possible starting at about 9 p.m., Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said. Storms are most likely between 10 p.m. Monday and 3 a.m. Tuesday. 

Heavy rain and flooding are possible, as well as damaging winds, small hail and even a weak tornado. 

Rain could affect later innings of the Nationals’ 7:05 p.m. at Nats Park, Storm Team4’s Ricketts said. 

Overall, this week is set to be “amazingly comfortable,” Ricketts said. Low humidity and high temperatures of about 80 degrees are expected. 

Temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s are expected during the workweek. Over the weekend, temps will rise to a high of about 90. Storms are possible Saturday night, and we’re keeping an eye on Sunday, Father’s Day. 

Stay with NBC Washington and Storm Team4 for more details on the forecast. 

