Heat Index Reaches Near 100; Storms Expected in DC Area Wednesday Evening

Storms will move into the D.C. area Wednesday evening amid steamy hot weather.

High temperatures rose into the upper 80s by the late afternoon with a heat index near 100 degrees. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a heat emergency and ordered cooling centers to open in all eight wards of the city. Here's where to get help.

Expect muggy conditions to persist through the night with scattered severe showers and storms. Heavy rainfall could lead to isolated flooding concerns with gusty damaging winds and hail also possible.

Some showers and thunderstorms might stick around until midday Thursday. Then, some relief is expected as humidity falls throughout the afternoon.

Get outside early in the weekend, which will start nice but with rain on Sunday.

The work week looks to start off cool and rainy.

Stay with Storm Team4 and download the NBC Washington app for the latest forecast and Weather Alerts.