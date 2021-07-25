Storms, Feels-Like Temps Near 100 in Forecast for DC Area

Any break we got from the heat and humidity is over.
High temperatures are back in the mid-90s in the D.C. area, and Storm Team4 says to expect humidity and some thunderstorms this week.
Sunday was set to hit 95, with a heat index near 100. Isolated storms are possible, with a moderate chance of heavy rain and damaging winds.
It was hot enough for D.C. to enact its heat emergency plan and open cooling centers through Wednesday.
High temperatures will remain between 92 and 95 for the workweek. Storms look most likely so far on Monday night and Wednesday night.
Stay with NBC Washington and Storm Team4 for details on the forecast.