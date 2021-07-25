Storms, Feels-Like Temps Near 100 in Forecast for DC Area

Any break we got from the heat and humidity is over.

High temperatures are back in the mid-90s in the D.C. area, and Storm Team4 says to expect humidity and some thunderstorms this week.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Sunday was set to hit 95, with a heat index near 100. Isolated storms are possible, with a moderate chance of heavy rain and damaging winds.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are starting to develop. While many spots will see little, a few places may see heavy downpours, gusty winds and lightning this afternoon, so stay weather aware. — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 25, 2021

It was hot enough for D.C. to enact its heat emergency plan and open cooling centers through Wednesday.

(7/24 at 6:53P) DC’s Heat Emergency is activated Sun., July 25 through Wed., July 28. Visit https://t.co/URE9GBfN7u to find a cooling center near you. If you see someone needing transportation to a shelter, please call the shelter hotline: 202-399-7093. Call 911 if an emergency. pic.twitter.com/uHNdQKc7CS — DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management (@DC_HSEMA) July 24, 2021

High temperatures will remain between 92 and 95 for the workweek. Storms look most likely so far on Monday night and Wednesday night.

Stay with NBC Washington and Storm Team4 for details on the forecast.