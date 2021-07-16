Storms Expected Saturday, Sunday as Hot Streak Continues in DC Area

Get ready to sweat through a couple more roasting hot days in the Washington, D.C., area — plus a high chance rain and storms on Saturday and Sunday.

Historically, mid-July is the hottest time of the year in the D.C. area. July 16 and 17 reach 90° about 70% of the time — and this year won’t disappoint.

Friday’s highs will be back into the low to mid-90s with a triple-digit heat index.

There’s a 20% chance of a pop-up shower on Friday, but it should be a fine evening to spend time outside.

The Perseid meteor shower just began: If you’re lucky and in a dark area, you may be able to see a shooting star between some clouds Friday night. Here’s how.

Storms are likely throughout the region on Saturday afternoon as temperatures rise back into the 90s.

The heat and humidity we've been dealing with all week long sticks around through Saturday. We get a break on Sunday! Check out the heat index Saturday afternoon: pic.twitter.com/LYsyzFaDLh — Amelia Draper (@amelia_draper) July 16, 2021

There’s a 70% chance of rain and storms are most likely after 4 p.m.

Storms and rain will linger into Sunday morning.

There’s an 80% chance for rain, which means it likely won’t be so blazingly hot. Highs in the 80s are expected. A weak cold front near the area by Sunday evening will keep the first few days of next week below 90° with a nice, little drop in humidity levels.