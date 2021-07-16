Storms Expected Saturday, Sunday as Hot Streak Continues in DC Area

Get ready to sweat through a couple more roasting hot days in the Washington, D.C., area — plus a high chance rain and storms on Saturday and Sunday.
Historically, mid-July is the hottest time of the year in the D.C. area. July 16 and 17 reach 90° about 70% of the time — and this year won’t disappoint.
Friday’s highs will be back into the low to mid-90s with a triple-digit heat index.
There’s a 20% chance of a pop-up shower on Friday, but it should be a fine evening to spend time outside.
The Perseid meteor shower just began: If you’re lucky and in a dark area, you may be able to see a shooting star between some clouds Friday night. Here’s how.
Storms are likely throughout the region on Saturday afternoon as temperatures rise back into the 90s.
There’s a 70% chance of rain and storms are most likely after 4 p.m.
Storms and rain will linger into Sunday morning.
There’s an 80% chance for rain, which means it likely won’t be so blazingly hot. Highs in the 80s are expected. A weak cold front near the area by Sunday evening will keep the first few days of next week below 90° with a nice, little drop in humidity levels.