Storms Expected in DC Area as Ruthless Heat Winds Down

Plan around a 60% chance for storms on Saturday afternoon in the D.C. area

By Storm Team4 and NBC Washington Staff

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to roll through the D.C. area Saturday, potentially bringing heavy rain and flooding.

After high winds brought down trees and power lines Friday, there's a 60% chance for more storms on Saturday.

Storms are most likely after 3 p.m. and could be strong to severe with downpours, lightning and damaging winds, Storm Team4 says.

The dayslong stretch of ruthless heat is finally winding down, although Saturday will still be muggy and hot. Highs will be around 90° with the heat index in the mid- to upper 90s.

Sunday is set to be much more comfortable with lower humidity and highs in the lower 80s. It will be partly cloudy.

Next week, expect more showers and storms and temperatures in the 80s.

